BoE’s Monthly Decision Maker Panel report noted that “Businesses expect uncertainties around Brexit to take longer to be resolved than in the January survey.” 76% of businesses expected uncertainty to persist until at least 2021, sharply higher than 59% in January survey.

Only 4% said they’re fully prepared for potential extra requirements for trading with EU. 38% were as ready as they can be, 31% partially prepared and 5% not prepared at all. 39% said increased tariffs is the most significant obstacles for trading with EU, 36% said restrictions on movement of people, 30% said custom declarations and checks.

Full report here.