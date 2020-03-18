Eurozone CPI was finalized at 1.2% yoy in February, slowed from 1.4% yoy. The largest contribution came from services (+0.72%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.41%), non-energy industrial goods (+0.13%) and energy (-0.03%).

EU27 CPI was finalized at 1.6% yoy, down from 1.7% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Italy (0.2%), Greece (0.4%) and Portugal (0.5%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (4.4%), Poland (4.1%) and Czechia (3.7%). Compared with January, annual inflation fell in twenty-one Member States, remained stable in one and rose in five.

Full release here.