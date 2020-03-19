US Senate passed the second major coronavirus response bill overnight, which include paid sick leave, food assistance and financial help for coronavirus testeing. President Donald Trump quickly signed the measure hourse after the vote. Republican and Democratic leaders are already working on the third proposal.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after passing the vote, “the Senate’s going to stay in session until we finish phase three, the next bill, and send it over to the House.” He said he couldn’t predict when a bill will be ready for a vote, but “we are moving rapidly because the situation demands it.”