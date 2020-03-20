Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri urges EU to issue new bonds to help the member states fighting impact of the coronavirus. He told newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, “we should foresee the issue of European securities that can be used by each country under the same conditions and must be related to the fight against coronavirus and its economic consequences.”

“We are facing a symmetrical shock that affects everyone and therefore we need to use the tools we have in an innovative way,” he added.

While he priced ECB’s move, Gualtieri also emphasized that monetary policy alone is not enough. “We must have the courage to put in place a common and coordinated budgetary policy capable of supporting the effort of our health systems,” he said.