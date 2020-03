Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said his forecast is for the US economy to have substantial contraction in Q2, in the 20% range on an annualized basis. Unemployment rate could rise to mid teens before falling back to 7-8% by year end.

He added, “we are working furiously here at the Fed to have this in place and work out the details” of the new Main Street lending program. However, small and medium companies are worried about survival even with loan assistance.