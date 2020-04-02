Eurozone PPI came in at -0.6% mom, -1.3% yoy in February, versus expectation of -0.1% mom, -0.6% yoy. Looking at some details, energy decreased -2.3% mom, intermediate goods dropped -0.2% mom. Capital goods rose 0.1% mom. Durable and non-durable consumer goods rose 0.2% mom.

EU PPI came in at 0.6% mom, -1.0% yoy. The largest decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark (-2.2% mom), Spain and Portugal (both -1.3% mom), while the highest increases were observed in Slovakia (2.2% mom), Ireland and Cyprus (both 0.2% mom).

