US initial jobless claims jumped 3341k to 6648k in the week ending March 28, making another historical high. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 1608k to 2612k.

Continuing claims rose 1.245m to 3.029m in the week ending March 21. That’s the highest level since July 6, 2013. Four-week moving average of continuing claims rose 327k to 2.054m, highest since January 2017.

