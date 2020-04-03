China Caixin PMI Services recovered to 43.0 in March, up from 26.5. PMI Composite rose from 27.5 to 46.7, second lowest reading in 11 years. Caixin said that business activity and new work both declined at slower rates, but employment fell at quickest pace on record. Output charges also cut at fastest rate since April 2009.

Zhengsheng Zhong, Chairman and Chief Economist at CEBM Group said: “The recovery of economic activity remained limited in March, although the domestic epidemic was contained. In the first two months this year, China’s value-added industrial output and services output dropped 13.5% and 13% year-on-year, respectively.

“Estimates suggest their declines haven’t been as steep in March and the country’s first-quarter GDP is likely to have dropped significantly. Such a situation requires policymakers to cut this year’s GDP growth target and step up countercyclical efforts to support areas like consumption and infrastructure, particularly given the accelerated contraction in the service sector job market.”

Full release here.