US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said “there’s extraordinary demand,” on the small business coronavirus loan program. Overall 3000 lenders have already participated in the USD 349B program. If small businesses cant get the loan today or tomorrow, “don’t worry, there will be money”, he said.

“We have $6 trillion to put in the economy, we’re meeting with all the advisers on the airlines this week, we’re working very quickly on that,” Mnuchin added. “So I can assure you, the president has instructed us to get this money into the economy fast.”

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he still believes “that in the next four to eight weeks we will be able to reopen the economy and that the power of the virus will be substantially reduced and we will be able to flatten the curve.”

that when US return to normal, things are going to be different,” he said. “That’s going to be a new feature of American life. And I don’t know how quickly that gets up and going, but it’s going to be very, very important because we obviously want to prevent any recurrences.”