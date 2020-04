Canada employment contracted -1011k in March, or -5.3%. Employment rate dropped 3.3% to 58.5%, lowest since April 1997. The contraction in employment was also larger than any of the three significant recessions since 1980.

Unemployment rate surged from 5.6% to 7.8%. The 2.2% rise was the largest one-month increase since comparable data became available in 1976.

