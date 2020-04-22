Canada CPI slowed to 0.9% yoy in March, down sharply from February’s 2.2%. That’s the fastest deceleration since September 2006. Excluding energy CPI rose 1.7%. CPI common slowed to 1.7% yoy, down from 1.8%, matched expectations. CPI median, slowed to 2.0% yoy, down from 2.1% yoy, matched expectations. CPI trimmed slowed to 1.8% yoy, down from 2.0% yoy, below expectation of 2.0% yoy.

Prices rose in six of the eight major components on a year-over-year basis, with shelter prices (+1.9%) contributing the most to the all-items increase. Consumers paid less for transportation (-1.2%) and recreation, education and reading (-0.5%) compared with March 2019.

Full release here.