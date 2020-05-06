Eurozone retail sales dropped -11.2% mom in March, slightly above expectation of -12.0% mom. By sector, volume of retail trade decreased by -23.1% mom for non-food products and by -20.8% mom for automotive fuels, while food, drinks and tobacco increased by 5.0% mom.

EU retail sales dropped -10.4% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Bulgaria (-18.1% mom), France (-17.4% mom) and Luxembourg (-16.4% mom). An increase was observed in Ireland (+0.1% mom).

Full release here.