US President Donald Trump bluntly rejected the idea of renegotiating the trade deal with China. The comment came after reports that some Beijing advisers were pushing to reopen the signed agreement. When asked if he would rework the phase one trade deal, Trump said, “No, not at all. Not even a little bit. I’m not interested. We signed a deal. I had heard that too, they’d like to reopen the trade talk, to make it a better deal for them.”

The Chinese state-run hawkish tabloid global times reported that malicious attacks by the United States have ignited a “tsunami of anger” among Chinese trade insiders A trade adviser told the government, “it’s in fact in China’s interests to terminate the current Phase 1 deal”. And, “the U.S. now cannot afford to restart the trade war with China if everything goes back to the starting point.”

It’s noted that China could invoke a clause to trigger renegotiation “in the event of a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event”. But Trump insisted that “if that happens, we’ll do a termination and we’ll do what I can do better than anybody.”