UK Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak said he’s nor surprised with the record GDP contraction, as the economy is severely hit by coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “In common with pretty much every other economy around the world we’re facing severe impact from the coronavirus. You’re seeing that in the numbers. That’s why we’ve taken the unprecedented action that we have to support people’s jobs, their incomes and livelihoods at this time, and support businesses, so we can get through this period of severe disruption and emerge stronger on the other side.”