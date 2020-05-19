ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said in a speech that in all scenarios developed, Q2 represents the “trough” of the coronavirus crisis. A “significant rebound is expected over the summer” in line with removal of the most severe lockdown measures.

But the scenarios differ in terms of the “duration and severity” of virus-related restrictions on economic activity and the behaviors of households and firms in the rest of 2020 and throughout 2021. In the most severed case, real GDP would fall by -12% in 2020.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.