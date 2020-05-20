According to the coronavirus business impact tracker of the British Chambers of Commerce, only 37% of firms said they can “fully restart” operations while implementing the government’s coronavirus workplace safety guidance. 45% said they can “partially restart”.

BCC Director General Adam Marshall said: “Companies at all levels of readiness to restart, of all sizes, and in every part of the UK will need sustained government support as they navigate the ‘new normal’ with reduced demand and restrictions still in place. Many support schemes will need to be adapted and updated, but must not be withdrawn prematurely.”

Full release here.