Eurozone unemployment rate rose to 7.3% in April, up from March’s 7.1%. EU unemployment rose to 6.6%, up from 6.4%. Eurostat estimates that 14.079 million men and women in the EU, of whom 11.919 million in the euro area, were unemployed in April 2020. Compared with March 2020, the number of persons unemployed increased by 397000 in the EU and by 211000 in the euro area.

