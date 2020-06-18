Canada ADP private employment rose 208.4k in May. Goods producing industries added 13.3k jobs. Service-providing industries added 195.2k jobs.

“The job market appeared to show early signs of a rebound in May as restrictions eased and many began to return to work,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “Industries that led job growth were construction, healthcare and administrative support services while manufacturing and finance continued to show loss as a result of COVID-19.”

Full release here.

Also released, wholesale sales dropped -21.6% mom in April, versus expectation of -10.6% mom. New housing price index rose 0.1% mom in May versus expectation of 0.2% mom.