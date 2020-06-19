In the last monthly report of Japan’s Cabinet Office, it’s noted that the economy remained in an “extremely severe situation” but it had “almost stopped worsening”. Private consumption is picking up. However, business investment is in a “weak tone”. Exports are “decreasing rapidly”. Industrial production is “decreasing”. Corporate profits are “decreasing rapidly”. Employment situation is “showing weakness”. Consumer prices are “flat”.

“Concerning short-term prospects, the economy is expected to move toward picking up from an extremely severe situation, supported by the effects of the policies while the socio-economic activities will be resumed gradually with taking measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. However, attention should be given to the trend of domestic and overseas infections, and the effects of fluctuations in the financial and capital markets.”