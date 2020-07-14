Eurozone industrial production rose 12.4% mom in May, below expectation of 12.4% mom. That’s also insufficient to recovery April’s -18.2% mom decline. Looking at some details, production of durable consumer goods rose by 54.2% mom, capital goods by 25.4% mom, intermediate goods by 10.0% mom, non-durable consumer goods by 2.8% mom and energy by 2.3% mom.

EU industrial production rose 11.4% mom in May, versus April’s -18.2% mom decline. The highest increases were registered in Italy (+42.1%), France (+20.0%) and Slovakia (+19.6%). The largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-9.8%), Croatia (-3.5%) and Finland (-1.3%).

