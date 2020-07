ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos warn the news about second wave of coronavirus infections form the US is “not good”, as well as from Latin American and parts of Asia. “This is going to have a negative impact on the evolution of world trade,” he added.

De Guindos also noted that ECB expected global trade to drop by more than -10% in 202. For Eurozone countries that relay on external demand, the decline in trade would be a drag to them.