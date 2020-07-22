Japan’s Cabinet Office said in the new monthly report that the economy is still in a “severe situation” due to coronavirus. But “it is showing movements of picking up recently. On the positive side, private consumption is picking while exports are bottoming out. However, business investments is “in a weak tone”. Industrial production picked up in “some sectors” but it’s “decreasing as a whole”. Corporate profits are “decreasing sharply” while employment situation is “showing weakness”.

Concerning short-term projects, the government expected the economy to “show movements of picking up”. However, “attention should be given to the risk that domestic and overseas infections would affect economies”.

