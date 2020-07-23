Another round of Brexit negotiations have completed in London and there appeared to be no significant progress. UK chief negotiator David Frost said “considerable gaps remain in the most difficult areas. That is, the so-called level playing field and on fisheries.” “Early understanding on the principles underlying any agreement” wouldn’t be reached within this month.

But Frost added: “Despite all the difficulties, on the basis of the work we have done in July, my assessment is that agreement can still be reached in September, and that we should continue to negotiate with this aim in mind.”

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said: “By its current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the UK makes a trade agreement – at this point – unlikely.”