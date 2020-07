UK BRC shop price index dropped -1.3% yoy in June, improved from May’s -1.6% yoy.

Helen Dickinson OBE, Chief Executive, British Retail Consortium: “Falling prices at tills is good news for shoppers, and will hopefully tempt more people onto our high streets and retail destinations.”

Mike Watkins, Head of Retailer and Business Insight, Nielsen: “There was no further upwards pressure on shop prices in food during July and deflation continues across the non-food channels.”

- advertisement -

Full release here.