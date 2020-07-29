BoE chief economist Andy Haldane said the mood at the two virtual roundtables with North east businesses and organizations “could not have been more different, underlining the very different lived experience facing people.”

On the one hand, he had “surprisingly – and encouragingly – upbeat discussion with representatives from the housing industry, from the private and social sectors and some local mortgage lenders”. But his optimism was “tempered” at the roundtable with charity sector and community leaders. There’s been a “huge hit” to the financial health of charities, and their finances are being “stretched.”

