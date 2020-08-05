Eurozone retail sales rose 5.7% mom in June, above expectation of 5.0% mom. Sale rose 5.2% mom in EU in June too. Back in May, retail trade volume rose 20.3% mom in Eurozone and 18.3% in EU. Combined, that means sales volumes have already returned to the pre-pandemic level in February.

For the month, among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Ireland (+21.9%), Spain (+16.5%) and Italy (+13.8%). Decreases were observed in Austria (-2.5%) and Germany (-1.6%).

Full release here.