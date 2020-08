US exports rose 9.4% mom to USD 158.3B in June. Imports rose 4.7% mom to USD 208.9B. Goods and services trade deficit dropped -7.5% mom to USD -50.7B.

For the threes months ending in June, average exports dropped USD -10.6B to USD 151.4B. Average imports dropped USD -7.9B to USD -203.1B. Deficit rose USD 2.8B to USD -51.8B.

Full release here.