US retail sales rose 1.2% mom to USD 536.0B in July, below expectation of 1.7% mom. Though, ex-auto sales rose 1.9% mom, above expectation of 1.4% mom. Ex-gasoline sales rose 0.9% mom. Ex-auto and gasoline sales rose 1.5% mom.

Non-farm productivity rose 7.3% in Q2, above expectation of 1.5%. Unit labor costs rose 12.2%, above expectation of 6.5%.