Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at regular press briefing that China and the US have agreed to hold trade talks “in the coming days” for evaluation on the implementation of the phase 1 trade deal. However, there was no further elaboration on the details of the meeting, nor any exact data.

The comments were in contrast to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’, who said “there are no rescheduled talks … at this point”. Trade Representative ” Lighthizer continues to have discussions with his Chinese counterparts involving purchases and fulfilling their agreements.”

The trade deal review was originally scheduled for August 15. But US President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday, “I postponed talks with China. You know why? I don’t want to deal with them now… What China did to the world was not even thinkable. They could have stopped (the virus).”