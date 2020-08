Canada retail sales rose 23.7% mom in June, to CAD 53.0. That’s slightly below expectation of 24.7% mom rise. Nevertheless, it’s finally 1.3% highly than February’s pre-pandemic levels. Sales were up in all subsectors, primarily led by motor vehicle and parts dealers, as well as clothing and clothing accessories stores. Rounding out Q2, sales were still down -13.3% qoq comparing with Q1.

Full release here.