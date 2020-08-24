Markets sentiment seemed to be lifted notably by news regarding US President Donald Trump’s move to fast-track UK vaccines on the COVID-19 before election. Financial Times reported that one way is to use an “emergency authorization” in October to a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University. The use would be based on the results from a relatively small UK study.

White House declined to comment on the report. A Health and Human Services department spokesman said the reports on using EUA before election was “absolutely false”. The administration hoped to have a vaccine available in Q1 2021 instead. AstraZeneca also denied discussion with the government about emergency authorization.