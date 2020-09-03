Australia export of goods and services dropped -4% mom to AUD 34.5B in July. Imports rose 7% mom to AUD 29.9B. Trade surplus shrank to AUD 4.6B, down from AUD 8.2B, missed expectation of AUD 5.0B.

AiG Performance of Construction index dropped -4.8 pts to 37.9 in August. Ai Group Head of Policy, Peter Burn, said: “The sharp fall in activity in Victoria was a major factor in the downturn while border restrictions in other states have hampered builders and constructors who are reliant on interstate supplies and the availability of tradies from across borders.”