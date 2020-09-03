China Caixin PMI Services dropped slightly by -0.1 to 54.0 in August, matched expectations. Markit said new order growth eased further but remained strong. Staff numbers expanded for the first time since January. Output prices rose amid further increase in operating costs. PMI Composite rose to 55.1, up from July’s 54.5.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “Overall, the recovery of the manufacturing and services sectors from the epidemic remained the main theme of the economy. Supply and demand both expanded. The gauges for orders, purchases and inventories all remained strong. Price measures remained stable. Over the past half year, external demand and employment remained subdued generally, but in August, employment for the services sector started to improve and employment for the manufacturing sector approached a turning point.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

” However, there were still uncertainties from Covid-19 overseas, which could constrain the “dual circulation” of domestic and international markets. Improvement in employment in the post-epidemic era requires longer-term market recovery and longer-term stability of business expectations. During this process, support from relevant macroeconomic policies is essential.”

Full release here.