European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said today “we stay ready to negotiate” with the UK on post Brexit trade deal. He added, “in order to come to an agreement, both sides need to meet and this is also obviously the case in this negotiation.”

On the other hand, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said, “what the UK’s chief negotiator needs to see is a clear assurance from the EU that it has made a fundamental change in approach to the talks and that this is going to be a genuine negotiation rather than one side being expected to make all of the moves.”

Separately, UK Trade Minister Liz Truss said, “We’re intensifying negotiations so we are in a good position to move forward after the (U.S.) election… We want a deal that delivers for all parts of (Britain) and is forward-leaning in modern areas like tech & services.”