US initial jobless claims dropped -40k to 751k in the week ending October 24, slightly better than expectation of 763k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -24.5k to 787.8k.

Continuing claims dropped -709k to 7756k in the week ending October 17. Four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped -1058k to 9053k.

- advertisement -

Full release here.