Japan industrial production rose 4.0% mom in September, above expectation of 3.2% mom. That’s the fourth straight month of growth in output. Also, according to survey by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, production is expected to rise further by 4.5% in October and 1.2% in November.

Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.0% in September, better than expectation of 3.1%. Jobs-to-applicants ratio dropped to 1.03, hitting the lowest level since December 2013. Housing starts dropped -9.9% yoy in September, worse than expectation of -8.7% yoy.

However, Tokyo CPI core dipped further into negative territory, down -0.5% yoy, versus September’s 0.0% yoy, missed expectation of -0.3% yoy.