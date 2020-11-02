Australia AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index jumped 9.6 pts to 56.3 in October, first expansion reading since July. Strong expansionary readings were recorded in New South Wales (56.1) and South Australia (68.4). Victoria (47.3) and Queensland (47.5) stayed in contraction despite notable improvement. Looking at some more details, production rose 5.0 pts to 55.1. Employment rose 7.6 pts to 55.3. New orders rose 13.3 pts to 58.4. Exports rose 6.2 pts to 52.7. Sales rose 14.9 pts to 56.1. Average wages rose 5.0 pts to 57.3.

Ai Group Chief Executive Innes Willox said: “With the quantity of fiscal support easing in October and with the tax cuts only just starting to flow through, the lift in sales and the strong growth of new orders are particularly encouraging signs of improving household and business confidence. The solid national performance was achieved despite another month of contraction in Victoria. With restrictions in Victoria being lifted there are very good prospects of further strength in the closing months of 2020”.

