Australia AiG Performance of Construction Index rose to 52.7 in October, up from 45.2. It’s the first expansionary result since August 2018.

Ai Group Head of Policy, Peter Burn, said: “The expansion of the Australian construction industry in October was driven by further strength in house building and smaller declines in the apartment and engineering construction sectors while commercial building fell further behind. Across the industry employment lifted modestly over the month. With activity restrictions in Victoria now easing and new orders rising strongly across the country, the near-term outlook is encouraging. There is a note of caution in that the improvement in the sector and elsewhere in the economy is still heavily reliant on wage and apprentice support measures and spurred along by exceptionally low interest rates.”

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.