BoE MPC member Silvana Tenreyro said in a Yorshire Post interview, “the positive evidence related to negative interest rate policy comes from Europe, where it has worked fairly well.” “It led to lower lending rates and increases in lending; and banks’ profitability actually increased,” she added.

Also, “we will be in a world of low-interest rates for a long time, important to engage with the review of negative rates,” she said.