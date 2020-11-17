In a speech, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey noted three component of structural changes in the economies in the future, with legacy of Covid too: “How what we buy has changed and the way we buy it; how the way we work has changed; and how what we make may need to change”

He said, “my best guess is that there will be lasting changes”. Further, there may be a “reversal of the period of low productivity growth”, with Covid as the spur, the change agent. Also, a the change the direction of climate requires investment on a much larger scale.

Nevertheless, Bailey doesn’t see Covid leading to the soft of inter-sectoral change in 80s and 90s. It’s “more likely to be a case of intra-sectoral change”, which ” may also increase the likelihood that more capital can be redeployed, and more rapidly.”

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full speech here.