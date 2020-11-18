Canada CPI accelerated to 0.70% yoy in October, up from 0.50% yoy, above expectation of 0.4% yoy. CPI common rose to 1.6% yoy, up from 1.5% yoy, above expectation of 1.50% yoy. CPI median was unchanged at 1.9% yoy while CPI trimmed was unchanged at 1.8% yoy, both match expectations.

StatCan noted: “Prices rose in five of the eight major components on a year-over-year basis in October. While the shelter component contributed the most to the year-over-year increase, the all-items index rose at a faster pace in October compared with September, mainly due to the food component. ”

