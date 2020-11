BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane said, “the vaccine announcements of the past few weeks offer hope at the end of the tunnel”. However, “even with a vaccine, it’s clear this crisis will lead to some lasting scars, particularly on the poorest and the most disadvantaged.”

Haldane added that around two-thirds of pandemic economic loss had been recouped so far. “It’s now reasonable and realistic to speak of next year as turning a leaf for us economically,” he said.”