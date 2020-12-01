Tue, Dec 01, 2020 @ 11:29 GMT
Home Live Comments ECB Schnabel: It's appropriate to preserve financing conditions rather than ease much...

ECB Schnabel: It’s appropriate to preserve financing conditions rather than ease much further

By ActionForex.com

Regarding the upcoming policy recalibration, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said it’s “appropriate to focus on preserving” the financing conditions, “rather than easing much further”. She emphasized, “if it’s necessary to do something that doesn’t meet market expectations, we have to do that nevertheless.”

“I indeed hope this will be the last big push (on monetary stimulus”, but we can never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “There is a positive scenario where we get a swift recovery and the scarring is relatively limited. But there is also the risk of the crisis being more protracted.”

She’s open to extending the PEPP window by 12 months to June 2021. On the topic of further rate cut, “there is no technical reason why this could not be lowered,” she said. “The question is whether this is considered appropriate.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.