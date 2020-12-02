Wed, Dec 02, 2020 @ 05:59 GMT
Home Live Comments Fed Daly assuming a slow grinding recovery persists

Fed Daly assuming a slow grinding recovery persists

By ActionForex.com

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she’s assuming “a slow grinding recovery persists until we have the virus fully behind us. And that’s “predicated on a vaccine that is widely available and distributed.”

At the same time, monetary policy is “in a good place”. “It is not the time to stimulate the economy aggressively and get people out in the economy because that would be unsafe,” she added.

“We are thinking hard about what does the economy need and … when can we shift gears mentally… from building a bridge to actually trying to stimulate the economy into a strong recovery,” she said. “And we are not there yet.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.