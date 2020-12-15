UK Johnson: No deal Brexit remained the most likely outcome

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 @ 18:38 GMT
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spokesman told reporters today, “the prime minister made clear that not being able to reach an agreement and ending the transition period on Australia-style terms remained the most likely outcome but committed to continuing to negotiate on the remaining areas of disagreement.”

On the other hand, Germany’s ambassador to EU Michael Clauss said, the negotiations are “not over yet”” and “there are still a few days ahead of us”. “There is still a chance for a deal by the end of the week.”

