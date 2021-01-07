UK PMI construction dropped to 54.6, positive end to the year

UK PMI Construction dropped slightly to 54.6 in December, down from 54.7, matched expectations. Markit noted that output expansion maintained for the seventh month in a row. Employment returned to growth amid strong rise in new orders. Supply shortages pushed up input costs.
Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit: “December data illustrated a positive end to the year for the UK construction sector, mostly fuelled by a sharp rebound in house building. Overall output growth has slowed in comparison to the catch-up phase last summer, but now it is encouraging to see the recovery driven by new projects and stronger underlying demand.”