Thu, Jan 07, 2021 @ 12:09 GMT
Home Live Comments UK PMI construction dropped to 54.6, positive end to the year

UK PMI construction dropped to 54.6, positive end to the year

By ActionForex.com

UK PMI Construction dropped slightly to 54.6 in December, down from 54.7, matched expectations. Markit noted that output expansion maintained for the seventh month in a row. Employment returned to growth amid strong rise in new orders. Supply shortages pushed up input costs.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit: “December data illustrated a positive end to the year for the UK construction sector, mostly fuelled by a sharp rebound in house building. Overall output growth has slowed in comparison to the catch-up phase last summer, but now it is encouraging to see the recovery driven by new projects and stronger underlying demand.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.