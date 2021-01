GBP/JPY rises after BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said there are a lot of issues with negative interest rates. Solid support was seen in 4 hour 55 EMA, indicating near term bullishness. Further rise is now expected as long as 140.31 support holds. Choppy rise from 133.03 has resumed for a test on 142.71 high. At this point, upside momentum doesn’t warrant a firm break there yet. Thus, we’ll be cautious on topping signals as it approaches 142.71.