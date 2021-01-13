Fed Mester: Quite a while away from change in monetary policy stance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she’s “comfortable” with monetary policy at the moment. “Asset purchases will be tapered once the Fed is ready to make changes, not reduced suddenly.” “It’s very premature to think we’re getting to the point to change our policy stance,” she added. “We’re quite a while away from a change in the policy stance.”

Separately, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said, “overall, the outlook is for monetary policy to remain accommodative for some time… It is too soon to speculate about the timing of any change in this stance.”

