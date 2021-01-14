Fed Clarida outlined six features of new policy framework

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a speech, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida outlined six features of the new framework adopted last fall.

First, the lift off from the effective lower bound (ELB) interest rate was “delayed” until PCE inflation has risen to 2%, while other complementary conditions are met.

Second, FOMC aims to achieve inflation moderately above 2% “for some time in the service of keeping longer-term inflation expectations well anchored at the 2 percent longer-run goal”.

Third, monetary policy will “remain accommodative for some time after the conditions to commence policy normalization have been met.”

Fourth, “policy will aim over time to return inflation to its longer-run goal, which remains 2 percent, but not below”.

Fifth, inflation that averages 2 percent over time represents an ex ante aspiration of the FOMC, but not a time-inconsistent ex post commitment.

Sixth, maximum employment is now defined as “the highest level of employment that does not generate sustained pressures that put the price-stability mandate at risk.”

