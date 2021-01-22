Fri, Jan 22, 2021 @ 04:39 GMT
New Zealand BusinessNZ manufacturing dropped to 48.7, caution heading into the New Year

By ActionForex.com

New Zealand BusinessNZ Manufacturing index dropped to 48.7 in December, down from 54.7. The manufacturing was back in contraction after staying in expansion territory for six straight months. Looking at some details, production dropped from 55.0 to 51.5. Employment dropped from 51.3 to 49.9. New orders dropped from 56.5 to 49.9. Finished stocks dropped from 59.2 to 45.9. Deliveries also dropped from 51.5 to 44.5.

BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel said that “the PMI’s three-month moving average sits at an expansionary 51.8, albeit below its long-term average of 53.0. This all suggests some expansion in the final quarter of last year, but the softer December month suggests some caution heading into the New Year.”

Full release here.

